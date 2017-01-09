Toggle navigation
Q106 3 - Middle Georgia's Rock Station
Q106 3 - Middle Georgia's Rock Station
On-Air
The Big Show 6-10A
Maria Milito
Jason Hawk 3-7P
Nikki Sixx 7-Mid
Doc Reno
WEEKENDS
Ken Dashow
Big Rig
Morgen
BMAN John Beaulieu
Marc Coppola
Racing Rocks
The Monsters of Rock
Babes
Instagram Girl of The Day
More Babes
Events Calendar
Connect
Contact Us
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join us on Facebook
Community Involvement
Super Savings
Advertise With Us
Employment / EEO
Contests
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
On Sale Now!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
March 14 in Macon! On Sale Now!
Check Out These 27 Winter Hacks
Gregg Returns in JUNE! On Sale Now!
"Tater Salad" Returns to Macon!
The Funniest Man in America Returns on 2/17!
Save 50% or More on Tickets and Gift Cards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Guy Goes to Jail Over Kitty Litter Mistaken for Meth
Bar Offers Free Booze to Guys If They'll Cut Off Their Man Buns
His Wife in Labor, Husband Jumps in Front of Snowplow
Alice Cooper Rocks Out With Jim Carrey, Steven Tyler and More on New Year's...
The Meryl Streep Speech everybody is talking about…
Kid Criminals: Stay in Prison or Be Given a 2nd Chance?
10 Ways The iPhone Has Changed Our Lives In The Last 10 Years
Governments Are Banning A Product That Could Save Millions Of Lives
Green Day Announce 2017 North American Summer Tour Dates
25 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Jimmy Page
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
Q106 3
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Q106 3 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.